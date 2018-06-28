Ismael Cruz Córdova has been cast as a series regular on Epix’s spy drama Berlin Station. The Ray Donovan actor will join the series as it commences third season production in Budapest, Hungary on July 4.

The series also is adding new showrunner Jason Horwitch (Rubicon, House of Cards) this season. The series is slated to return to Epix later this year.

Córdova plays Rafael Torres, a former military, highly intelligent, rugged warrior-scholar with a quick wit and ability to speak several languages and pick pockets. His methods are unorthodox but he’s extremely effective in the field. Post-war, he is now in the special activities division of the CIA and sent to Berlin on a critical mission.

The series also stars Richard Armitage as Daniel Miller, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Michelle Forbes as Valerie Edwards, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch, Ashley Judd as BB Yates and Keke Palmer as April Lewis.

Córdova will next be seen starring opposite Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in Mary Queen Of Scots for Focus Features, which will be released December 7. He also stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in Sony Pictures’ Miss Bala for director Catherine Hardwicke, which will be released in theaters January 25, 2019.

In addition to Ray Donovan, Córdova appeared in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Córdova is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Peikoff Mahan.

Berlin Station was created and is executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produce. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.