The International Documentary Association has announced the keynote speakers for the biennial Getting Real ’18 conference which takes place Sept. 25-27 in Los Angeles.

The three-day conference will welcome acclaimed curator and film scholar Chi-hui Yang, award-winning filmmaker and human rights attorney Michèle Stephenson, and Executive Producer and founder of A&E IndieFilms Molly Thompson.

Getting Real is the largest conference in North America focused on documentary storytelling. It will feature a 10-year anniversary screening of Robert Kenner’s Food Inc. and a Masterclass with acclaimed filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. The conference will also host the first-ever convening of filmmakers with disabilities and a panel discussion with Jennifer Brea (Director, Unrest), Lawrence Carter-Long (Communications Director, Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund), Day Al-Mohamed (Supervisory Analyst, U.S. Department of Labor), and James Lebrecht (Sound Designer, Minding The Gap; In Football We Trust).