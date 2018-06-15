With the August 12 premiere date for Season 3 of HBO hit comedy Insecure approaching, star Yvonne Orji gave more clarity on what to expect, calling the new installment “a season of growth.”

“This is definitely a checks-and-balances season, and some people will get checked,” she told Deadline on the sidelines of the 22nd annual American Black Film Festival in Miami.

In recent interviews, star and creator Issa Rae has hinted that Season 3 will focus on the topic of black male masculinity and how it related to black women.

“All throughout the seasons, we try to put our characters through different scenarios where we get to have these conversations that are beyond the surface or that you wouldn’t normally see black women and men having,” said Orji, who plays Molly in the series. “This year you’ll be able to see some characters surprise you with their insecurities.”

As for her character, “This season focuses a lot on Molly and her workplace. I think [the audience] will see through my character’s… Molly is overcompensating for a lot of things this season, sometimes to her detriment, sometimes to her benefit depending on what lenses you’re looking at it. I think a lot of people will identify with different things within themselves.”

Since premiering in 2016, Insecure has been a commercial and critical success for the premium cabler, most recently receiving a Peabody Award. When asked why the show has resonated with audiences, Orji opined, “How many shows on TV do you see young black people, both women and men, really embody a full-fledged human being, flaws and all? We’re not trying to be perfect at all… we’re not trying to be heady. If you go anywhere south of [I-10 in Los Angeles] you know these folks.”

“Just being able to see that reflection of yourself… that’s what our show gives,” she said.