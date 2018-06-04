In the first official teaser for the HBO comedy Insecure, we are treated to one of Issa’s (Issa Rae) mirror rap sessions — and it is an utter delight.

Donning a Nina Simone T-shirt, Issa spits some rhymes off the top of her head to her mirror image…or as she likes to call it, her “Mirror Bitch.” It’s a combination of funny and awkward as she tries to build up her confidence, a welcomed staple to the comedy based on her web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

Her rap session is interrupted by a knock on the bathroom door by Daniel (Y’lan Noel), who she moved in with at the end of season 2. If you remember, the season ended with Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) confronting their breakup which was partly caused by her cheating on him with Daniel. Besides showing us that Issa still hasn’t lost her flow, the teaser also shows that her and Daniel are still shacking up.

Season 3 of Insecure debuts on HBO on Aug. 12. Rae and Larry Wilmore created the series which also stars Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales.