The fifth Indiana Jones directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford has been pushed back by months, perhaps even a year. Spielberg is in pre-production on a West Side Story remake and is also looking to direct Mark Rylance in the historical drama The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara. Also, Indiana Jones 5 screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan has yet to sign his deal, but reportedly will do so to give the pic a polish after David Koepp’s first draft. Indiana Jones will now miss its July 10, 2020 release date. Through four movies, the Indiana Jones franchise has racked up close to $2 billion worldwide. Variety had the news.