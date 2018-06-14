Incredibles 2 is already breaking records and it’s only in previews. Fandango reports that the Pixar sequel has beat Finding Dory for the best presales record for an animated pic in the ticket seller’s 18-year history.

Incredibles 2 played exclusively in Imax last night at 6pm (those grosses are un-reported) while regular previews begin tonight at 5PM. Finding Dory owns the Thursday night record for an animated film preview with $9.2M.

In regards to Fandango’s top animated pic advance ticket pre-sellers, they are as follows:

Incredibles 2 was also voted as the summer’s most anticipated family film in a recent Fandango summer movie poll. In a separate Fandango survey combed from 1K of its ticket buyers: 87% say they are fans of director Incredibles helmer Brad Bird, 85% watched The Incredibles more than once, and 60% of them have seen it more than 4x. Meanwhile, 75% saw the first Incredibles in theaters 14 years ago, while 74% are excited to see Samuel L. Jackson’s character Frozone again.

Forecasts predict that Incredibles 2 could feasibly outstrip Finding Dory‘s opening weekend record of $135M as best animated film.