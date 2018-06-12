After the summer box office ratcheted down following the $125.5M opening of Fox’s Deadpool 2, Disney is looking to make up for any shortfall created by its Memorial Day weekend fumble Solo: A Star Wars Story with the releases of Pixar’s Incredibles 2, which is eyeing between $135M-$150M this weekend at 4,400 theaters.

Some tracking services have the sequel in the $125M range, but the confidence out there from rivals is that Incredibles 2 could feasibly beat Finding Dory‘s $135M opening, which is by all accounts, the current domestic record for animated pic’s opening.

With ComScore starting the summer at the first weekend in May, we currently count $1.24 billion season to date, which is even with the same period last year, which turned out to be one of the worst summers in 11 years with $3.97B.

Like Dory, Incredibles 2 has enormous amount of legacy goodwill from fans, and its second installment has been 14 years in the waiting. It’s another execution by Pixar in mining news fans, and pulling in the die hards in a family play that ranges from ages 2 to 80. Incredibles is one of those Pixar brands that appeals to not just kids, but to adults’ sophisticated sense of humor and sensibilities, unlike Cars which largely plays younger. Rotten Tomatoes for Incredibles 2 is currently at 97% fresh.

The first Incredibles launched during the first weekend of November in 2004, minting $70.5M and making a household name out of director Brad Bird, and composer Michael Giacchino.

Pixar’s ‘Bao’

Incredibles 2‘s theater count is comprised of 400 IMAX screens, 650+ Premium Large Format screens, 3,000+ 3D locations, and 210 D-Box screens. A special double feature of The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 will play exclusively in Imax starting tomorrow starting at 6pm, with regular previews beginning Thursday at 5pm. The Pixar short film Bao, directed by Domee Shi, is playing in front of Incredibles 2.

Despite the kung-fu grip that Incredibles 2 will have on the marketplace, other studios have dared to appeal to other hardcore demos, specifically Sony which is going after African American audiences with its reboot of Director X’s Superfly and New Line/Warner Bros. with their R-rated guy comedy Tag.

Warner Bros Pictures

Tag, which is based on Russell Adams’ Wall Street Journal story about a group of grown men who still engage in a game of ‘You’re It’ is expected to file in the $12M-$16M range. Pic stars Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, and Isla Fisher and reps the feature directorial debut of Jeff Tomsic whose credits include directing and being an EP on the Comedy Central series Idiotsitter. Tag will preview in over 2,900 locations on Thursday at 7PM and expand to 3,382 theaters on Friday. New Line budgets their comedies in the upper $20M range before P&A. Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t revealed their score yet.

Sony is getting a leg up on their Silver Pictures release Superfly tomorrow sans previews tonight. They claim it cost a reported $16M before P&A. Tracking has a $7M-$12M five-day opening spread on this pic which could file in the upper part of that range. There was an unprecedented turnaround for this film which began production in mid-January. It’s grounded in music, and is Atlanta-based as the iconic cultural center for black entertainment. Future produced and wrote the original songs for this pic which is an homage to today’s Atlanta. In Superfly, career criminal Youngblood Priest wants out of the Atlanta drug scene, but as he ramps up sales, one little slip up threatens to bring the whole operation down before he can make his exit. Pic stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison and was written by Alex Tse.

Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 should ease 40-45% from its $41.6M opening for $23M-$25M. In the last four days, the Gary Ross all femme ensemble has grossed $46M and should see a pop today from discount Tuesday and older audiences.

A24’s Hereditary, which repped the NY-based distributor’s biggest opener with $13.6M, is forecasted to decline an estimated 55% with $6.1M.