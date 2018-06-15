Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 took off last night with $18.5 million, easily sinking the previous Thursday night record for an animated movie, $9.2M, held by Finding Dory. That Pixar sequel also holds the opening record for an animated title with $135M — $54.7M of that scored on Friday — and Incredibles 2 is now certain to beat that, hitting the high range of its $150M forecast.
But that’s not all: Incredibles 2 also beat the preview nights of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast ($16.3M), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4M) and Thor: Ragnarok ($14.5M), and Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League ($13M). Indeed, a Thursday night of superhero proportions for director Brad Bird’s second go-round. A sequel for Incredibles 2 was long overdue and that’s the big driver of business for everyone from 3 to 80 (plus it’s a great movie at 94% certified fresh).
ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrak exit polls for Incredibles 2 leaped tall buildings in a single bound with an overall 91% positive score, five stars, 80% definite recommend, with a Thursday night turnout of 30% females -25, 26% female 25+, 25% males -25, and 18% males 25+. The 18-24 demo was the biggest age group to show up at 35%, followed by 25-34 at 22% and then 13-17 at 20%.
Duly note that the Incredibles 2 Thursday night also includes cash from the pic’s Wednesday night Imax preview. Fandango already reported that Incredibles 2 is their best advance ticket seller all time for an animated pic.
Incredibles 2 opens day-and-date in about 26% of the international marketplace including Australia, Russia and most of Latin America.
New Line/Warner Bros’ Tag posted $1.3M in previews last night, besting the Thursday night results of Game Night ($1M, $5.6M Friday, and $17M FSS), Life of the Party ($700K Thursday), Fist Fight ($600K Th) and filing below the Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart R-rated combo Get Hard ($1.8M Thursday, $12.9M F, $33.8M FSS). The R-rated comedy about a group of older men who play a lifelong game of tag is projected to make between $12M-$16M at 3,382 venues. Pic cost a reported $28M before P&A. Rotten Tomatoes is at 61% fresh for Tag.
Sony’s Superfly in its second day made $935K at 2,220 theaters in fifth place yesterday, bringing its two-day total to $2.1M. The studio is looking at a $10M-$12M five-day weekend for the blaxploitation reboot by Director X.
Vision Entertainment and MoviePass Ventures’ Kevin Connolly’s Gotti previewed last night at 350 locations earning $105K. The pic expands to 500 locations today. MoviePass has been promoting the pic to its 3M members. The monthly movie ticket subscription service took a piece of the movie for low seven figures back at CinemaCon as exclusively reported by Deadline.
Among regular pics in release, Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 has lifted $59.6M to date after a great midweek with a Thursday No. 1 of $3.28M, -22% from Wednesday.
Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story filed $1.37M yesterday, -15% from Wednesday, for $22.8M over seven days, $183.76M to date through week 3.
A24’s Hereditary grossed $1.35M, -14% from Wednesday for a first week’s tally of $20.1M.