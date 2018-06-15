Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 took off last night with $18.5 million, easily sinking the previous Thursday night record for an animated movie, $9.2M, held by Finding Dory. That Pixar sequel also holds the opening record for an animated title with $135M — $54.7M of that scored on Friday — and Incredibles 2 is now certain to beat that, hitting the high range of its $150M forecast.

But that’s not all: Incredibles 2 also beat the preview nights of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast ($16.3M), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4M) and Thor: Ragnarok ($14.5M), and Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League ($13M). Indeed, a Thursday night of superhero proportions for director Brad Bird’s second go-round. A sequel for Incredibles 2 was long overdue and that’s the big driver of business for everyone from 3 to 80 (plus it’s a great movie at 94% certified fresh).

ComScore/Screen Engine PostTrak exit polls for Incredibles 2 leaped tall buildings in a single bound with an overall 91% positive score, five stars, 80% definite recommend, with a Thursday night turnout of 30% females -25, 26% female 25+, 25% males -25, and 18% males 25+. The 18-24 demo was the biggest age group to show up at 35%, followed by 25-34 at 22% and then 13-17 at 20%.

“The movie has incredible convo, with fans of the original expressing their excitement for this second installment after a long, 14 year wait,” says RelishMix about the social media sentiment, “Fans, who were just children when the first debuted, are sharing stories of seeing the first one, playing with the toys and other memories. In fact, several are suggesting that new parents leave their kids at home opening weekend so everyone can enjoy without distraction.”

Duly note that the Incredibles 2 Thursday night also includes cash from the pic’s Wednesday night Imax preview. Fandango already reported that Incredibles 2 is their best advance ticket seller all time for an animated pic.

Incredibles 2 opens day-and-date in about 26% of the international marketplace including Australia, Russia and most of Latin America.

New Line/Warner Bros’ Tag posted $1.3M in previews last night, besting the Thursday night results of Game Night ($1M, $5.6M Friday, and $17M FSS), Life of the Party ($700K Thursday), Fist Fight ($600K Th) and filing below the Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart R-rated combo Get Hard ($1.8M Thursday, $12.9M F, $33.8M FSS). The R-rated comedy about a group of older men who play a lifelong game of tag is projected to make between $12M-$16M at 3,382 venues. Pic cost a reported $28M before P&A. Rotten Tomatoes is at 61% fresh for Tag.

Sony’s Superfly in its second day made $935K at 2,220 theaters in fifth place yesterday, bringing its two-day total to $2.1M. The studio is looking at a $10M-$12M five-day weekend for the blaxploitation reboot by Director X.

Vision Entertainment and MoviePass Ventures’ Kevin Connolly’s Gotti previewed last night at 350 locations earning $105K. The pic expands to 500 locations today. MoviePass has been promoting the pic to its 3M members. The monthly movie ticket subscription service took a piece of the movie for low seven figures back at CinemaCon as exclusively reported by Deadline.

Warner Bros.

Among regular pics in release, Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 has lifted $59.6M to date after a great midweek with a Thursday No. 1 of $3.28M, -22% from Wednesday.

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story filed $1.37M yesterday, -15% from Wednesday, for $22.8M over seven days, $183.76M to date through week 3.

A24’s Hereditary grossed $1.35M, -14% from Wednesday for a first week’s tally of $20.1M.