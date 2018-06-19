Even though the weekend is over, the momentum for Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 just won’t let up. The Brad Bird-directed feature earned an estimated $23.9 million Monday in early morning industry reporting (Disney will report their numbers later), the best ever for an animated movie, unseating DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 2 which has long held the record with $23.4M since May 31, 2004.

On the list of best Mondays at the box office, Incredibles 2 also ranks as the second best-ever in June behind Jurassic World ($25.3M, June 15, 2015) and pushing Pixar’s Finding Dory to third ($19.6M, June 20, 2016). Overall, on the complete list of Mondays, Incredibles 2 ranks 12th on a chart topped off by Black Panther‘s Presidents Day ($40.1M on February 19).

Even with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hitting marquees this weekend with an estimated $135M-$165M, that Universal title won’t sop up all the air in the marketplace, leaving Incredibles 2‘s second frame to ease 45%-50% for $91M-$100M.

Through Monday, Incredibles 2 counts $206.6M, the seventh-best four-day run, ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron ($204.4M) and Captain America: Civil War ($192.4M).

Incredibles 2 opened to $182.6M, a record for an animated film (beating Dory‘s $135M), and for a PG-rated title. It was the eighth-best opening of all time, notching ahead of Captain America: Civil War‘s ($179.1M).