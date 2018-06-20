Another day, another record for Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 which in early morning industry reports is currently seeing an estimated Tuesday haul of $26.9M, which sets a new record for the weekday in June.

Previous Tuesday high was owned by Universal’s Jurassic World which drew $24.3M on June 16, 2015. Overall, the Pixar movie owns the sixth best Tuesday ever in a list that is led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($37.3M on Dec. 22, 2015).

Incredibles 2 also reps a Tuesday record for an animated movie, a record previously owned by Finding Dory which made $23.1M on June 21, 2016.

Incredibles 2‘s Tuesday was +14% from Monday’s $23.6M, which also set a record for a feature toon’s take on that day.

The Brad Bird-directed movie is expected to make $91M-$100M in its second weekend despite Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom entering the marketplace with a projected $135M-plus opening.

Through five days, Incredibles 2 has made an estimated $233.1M at the domestic box office. Disney will report their official figures later this morning.