EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird, star of hit UK comedy franchise The Inbetweeners, has set cast for his feature directorial debut Days Of The Bagnold Summer.

Monica Dolan (Eye in the Sky), Rob Brydon (The Trip), Tamsin Greig (Second Best Marigold Hotel), Alice Lowe (Prevenge), Elliot Speller-Gillot (Uncle) and Earl Cave (The True History Of The Kelly Gang) will star in the coming-of-age comedy about a heavy metal-loving 15 year-old (Cave) whose Florida summer holiday is cancelled last minute meaning he must spend six weeks at home instead with the person who annoys him most in the world: his long-suffering, single mum (Dolan).

Altitude has boarded international sales and UK distribution on the film, which is an adaptation of Joff Winterhart’s cult graphic novel of the same name.

Bird will direct from a screenplay by author Lisa Owens. Producer is Matthew James Wilkinson of Stigma Films, producer of Danny Boyle’s upcoming movie with Richard Curtis, and co-producer is Isabelle Georgeaux (Calibre) of Pont Neuf Productions. James Appleton from Storyhouse Pictures serves as executive producer.

Shoot is due to get underway this autumn with Robert Sterne (Game Of Thrones) and Sally McCleery (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) on board for casting.

Bird starred in the big and small screen versions of smash UK comedy series The Inbetweeners (the first movie spinoff made $90M theatrically off a budget of around $5M) and co-created Big Talk comedy series Chickens for Sky.

Dolan most recently had a key role in acclaimed BBC TV mini-series A Very English Scandal with Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and has recently been filming in Gavin Hood’s Official Secrets with Keira Knightly, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Tamsin Greig. Cave, son of singer-songwriter Nick, is set to star in Justin Kurzel’s upcoming The True History Of The Kelly Gang with Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe and has also appeared in TV series The End Of The F***ing World and Born To Kill.

Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales said, “We are incredibly proud to be working with Simon Bird on his first feature as director. Simon’s huge international following as the star of the hugely popular Inbetweeners comedies and the well-known and rising stars on board Days Of The Bagnold Summer makes for a commercially compelling proposition for buyers worldwide and an exciting release for the UK and Ireland market.“

Producer Wilkinson added, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Joff’s beautiful family story to the big screen with such an amazing cast. It’s rare to find such a poignant and fun cross-generational story, and Simon is poised to make a brilliant debut.”