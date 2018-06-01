Bravo has opted not to renew Imposters for a third season. The Season 2 finale, which airs Thursday, June 7, will be the series’ last episode.

Imposters is one of two original scripted series currently on Bravo, along with Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, which is headed into its fifth and final season this month. The cable network has high-profile anthology series Dirty John coming up, toplined by Connie Britton and Eric Bana.

Imposters is a dark comedy that followed Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a grifter who leaves her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything, including their hearts. But the dynamic changes when her three latest targets — Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) — team up to track her down. Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben co-starred, while Uma Thurman had a recurring role on the show.

Bravo Media

Imposters got off to a solid start in spring 2017. Its freshman season averaged more than 1.4 million total viewers per episode, garnering what Bravo called the fastest in-season growth of any new scripted series on ad-supported cable with a 23% increase in adults 18-49 from the first half of the season to the second.

While ratings in Season 2 have been stable, they are down sharply from last season.

Imposters was produced by Universal Cable Productions with Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein serving as executive producers.