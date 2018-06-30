EXCLUSIVE: Almost two weeks after enlisting television writers from over 60 series in a campaign to stop the separation of families at the southern border, One Day at A Time and Vida will be taking to the streets of Los Angeles tomorrow with Laverne Cox, Jane The Virgin cast members and John Legend in the downtown Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March.

ODAAT leads Justina Machado and Isabella Gomez will be onstage at the rally at LA City Hall on Saturday, I have learned. The Emmy nominated Netflix series actors will be joined by executive producer Mike Royce and co-EP Dan Hernandez.

“My heart has been so heavy,” ODAAT co-creator and co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett told Deadline of the show’s participation in the rally and march and the #OneVidaAtATime effort she helped instigate. Though Kellett herself will not be at Saturday’s DTLA gathering, which is being replicated all over the nation on June 30, she had this to add about the rally and the move by TV scribes from her show, Starz’s Vida, The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is The New Black, Queen Sugar, Power, Glow, black-is and more: “I’m a mother, and the daughter of immigrants. For me personally, this is not about which party you are affiliated with, this is a human issue and a moral choice. Families belong together. Period. Children should never be pawns.”

Emmy winner and OITNB cast member Cox is schedule to speak starting at 11 AM on Saturday after the march, as is Jane The Virgin’s Jaime Camil and others from the CW show. California Senator Kamala Harris, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, state Senator Kevin De Leon and How To Be a Latin Lover’s Eugenio Derbez will also be addressing the crowd tomorrow. Oscar, Tony and Grammy winner Legend will be performing with Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas fame.

Along with star Mishel Prada and others from the cast of Vida, the writers at the East L.A. based Starz series created by Tanya Saracho will also be out in force tomorrow supporting immigrants and those seeking a better life in America

“We are the children of immigrants, we are the spouses of immigrants, we are immigrants — so for us, the writers of ‘Vida,’ this crisis hits very close to home,” the scribes told me of the fallout form Donald Trump’s zero tolerance policy that has seen thousands incarcerated and over 3,000 children ripped from their parents.

“We cannot imagine being torn apart from our families, and yet, sadly that’s what’s happening to so many, which is why we started the #OneVidaAtATime campaign and why we will be marching on Saturday. We simply cannot stand down. We have to at least try to use our platform for social change.”

The Keep Families Together march and rally is schedule to run from 11 AM to 3 PM tomorrow with a start at 1st and Broadway. No word yet if newly installed LAPD Chief Michel Moore will be on hand for the first major event of this type since he took office earlier this week. However, officers from the department itself certainly will be, facilitating movement and supporting a core element of American democracy.

As SMILF and 9-1-1′s Connie Britton noted today this right to protest is happening all over the country: