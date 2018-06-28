After what was said to be a multi-studio, bidding war, Hivemind has acquired the rights to bring the hit Image Comics comic book series, Gideon Falls to TV. Established in 2018, Hivemind is the new production entity from long-time producing partners Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg and former Valiant Entertainment CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

Hivemind will develop the series as an hour-long horror drama based on co-creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s comic title, which was one of Image Comics’ biggest breakout hits so far this year. Gideon Falls was released in March.

The comic series will be developed for television in partnership with Lemire and Sorrentino. Described as “an atmospheric thriller colliding rural mystery and urban horror,” the series will enjoy an ensemble cast made up of a washed-up Catholic priest, an uncompromising female sheriff, and a young recluse obsessed with unraveling a conspiracy buried in his city’s trash — all total strangers who are drawn into the same intrigue connected to a local legend.

Hivemind’s Brown, Daniel, Lingg, and Shamdasani will executive produce the series alongside co-creators Lemire and Sorrentino. Lemire and Shamdasani previously collaborated on multiple best-selling comics projects, including The Valiant and Bloodshot Reborn, during Shamdasani’s time at the helm of Valiant Entertainment.

This comes after Hivemind recently inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. It also is the latest property to join Hivemind’s expanding roster of both film and television projects. Hivemind currently produces the science fiction series The Expanse (now at Amazon) as well as Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher, based upon the series of novels that inspired the bestselling game franchise.

Its next feature film will be Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark with producer/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and director André Øvredal, which begins production this summer.