Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios have teamed to acquire North American rights to The Oath, the debut feature directorial debut of Ike Barinholtz who also stars alongside Tiffany Haddish. A fall theatrical release is in the works.

The pic centers on Barinholtz and Haddish as a husband and wife whose Thanksgiving takes a turn when two federal agents — being held captive in their living room — give the extended family something to worry about beyond their typical holiday dinner table political rifts. John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis also star.

Sean McKittrick and Ray Mansfield of Get Out and BlackKklansman producer QC Entertainment, Barinholtz and David Stassen of 23/34 Pictures and Andrew Robinson of Aperture Media Productions are producers. Haddish is an executive producer with QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Kristen Murtha.

Howard Cohen and Ryan Heller negotiated the deal for Roadside and Topic Studios, respectively. UTA and QC, who co-repped the film for domestic sales, negotiated for the filmmakers.