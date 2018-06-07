Zinc Media Group, the British TV production group that operates companies including Brook Lapping and Reef Television, is to expand aggressively into the U.S. after signing a representation deal with ICM Partners.

The company will work with the Hollywood talent agency as it looks to secure U.S. commissions. The one-year exclusive deal will see ICM work with all of Zinc’s producers including Obama’s White House: 100 Days producer Brook Lapping, daytime and music specialist Reef, Films of Record, Blakeway and Tern Television.

The news was a boon for publicly-listed Zinc, which saw its shares grow 20% on the news of the deal.

Elsewhere, two of its subsidiaries secured new commissions. Reef Television is making a 10-part crime series for the BBC, an access-led doc series that marks its first move into the genre. Tern Television has also won a third series of Britain At Low Tide for Channel 4.

Zinc Media CEO David Galan said, “We are delighted to have secured an exclusive U.S. representation deal with major U.S. agents, ICM Partners. This deal marks an important stage in our strategy to grow the Zinc Media TV business in the largest TV market in the world.”

ICM Partners added, “We are excited to be working with the Zinc Media stable of television companies. Their reputation for producing award-winning and premium factual programming is world renowned and we believe there is a big opportunity for the business in the U.S. market. We are proud to be partners with Zinc in helping to facilitate this next step in their growth.”