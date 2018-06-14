ICM Partners has formed a joint venture partnership with Evolved, a top talent agency focused on the growing esports industry. The plan is for ICM to provide ancillary opportunities and strategies for Evolved clients, the pro gamers, top streamers and digital entertainment personalities that have become stars in the space.

ICM Partners

ICM Partners’ Peter Trinh, Managing Director, International & Independent Film Group, and Digital Ventures agent Bennett Sherman, who have helped spearhead the agency’s efforts in esports, will oversee the day-to-day of the partnership, reporting to Managing Director Chris Silbermann.

“As we continue to grow the agency strategically and opportunistically, there is no doubt esports are on a straight-line upward trajectory with exponential growth ahead,” Silbermann said. “Evolved under [CEO] Ryan Morrison has become a force in this dynamic industry, and we are excited to partner with them to bring added value to our new clients.”

Said Morrison: “Once we got to know the team at ICM, we grew to appreciate their true entrepreneurial, nuanced approach to client representation and believe this is a great move for our clients and our agency.”