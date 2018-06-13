ICM Partners’ agents and employees on Friday will engage and help multiple nonprofits in both Los Angeles and New York for the agency’s annual Day of Service. Through the ICM Community Partners Foundation, this year the agency will service 19 organizations that support education, children’s health, environment, family social services, hunger and homelessness, senior citizens and veterans.

This day of pro bono work is one of many events ICM Partners holds throughout the year to improve the lives of those in need in the communities where employees live and work.

“The ability to give back to the communities we work in is one of the greatest joys for us as an agency,” the ICM Community Partners Foundation said in a statement. “When we pause for a moment to reflect on how grateful we are to work in this business, and recognize what a privilege it is to be able to give back, we are then able to better connect with the communities around us.”

The agency’s Day of Service last year also took place in June. The initiative is a program of the agency’s philanthropic arm, ICM Community Partners Foundation, to emphasize the importance of civil engagement and social responsibility.