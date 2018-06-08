On the eve of the Tony Awards, ICM Partners has added Kate Pines to its theater department. Her appointment was announced by co-heads Patrick Herold and Di Glazer, to whom she will report.

Pines, who most recently served as the Literary Director of The Playwrights Realm, comes to the agency following a 15-year career in directing and new play development. During her tenure at The Playwrights Realm, she ran the company’s artist development programs and shepherded world premieres of several ICM-represented plays, including Sarah Delappe’s The Wolves and The Great Leap by Lauren Yee, as well as works by Anna Ziegler, Mfoniso Udofia, Donja Love, Ione Lloyd and others.

Prior to her tenure at Playwrights Realm, Pines served on the artistic staffs of Women’s Project Theater and The Public Theater.

ICM Partners has 13 Tony Award nominations across categories, including actors Nathan Lane, Tony Shalhoub, Condola Rashad and Michael Cera, as well as Best Director nominee Tina Landau and Best Choreographer nominee Justin Peck.

The theater department also recently promoted Sam Barickman to coordinator.