EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has closed a six-figure deal for I Am Yours, a spec script by Ryan Belenzon and Jeffrey Gelber. The thriller spec has a Fatal Attraction-like stalker vibe, and the producers are an intriguing combo. Tyler Perry will produce with Platinum Dunes trio Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, who are coming off the genre hit A Quiet Place and working on The Purge TV transfer.

Belenzon and Gelbers hit the 2015 Black List with Rocket, script about the controversial baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, and they adapted This Perfect Day for Netflix and Doug Liman.

The scribes are repped by WME and Syndicate Entertainment.