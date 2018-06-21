Producers Moshe Diamant (Black Dalia) and Christopher Milburn (Outcast) are teaming up with Superkombat Fighting Championship CEO Eduard Irimia to launch action film and TV label SuperFilm.

SuperFilm will have a presence in LA, London and Bucharest and among its initial slate, the team will develop properties inspired by Superkombat, the European kickboxing and martial arts promotion.

Diamant and Milburn have collaborated on titles including Rob Cohen’s action-thriller The Hurricane Heist and Ethan Hawke-starrer Getaway. Action vet Diamant is well known for producing a string of Jean-Claude Van Damme movies including Time Cop, Hard Target, The Quest and Double Impact.

Romanian-born entrepreneur and promoter Irimia has previously struck broadcast deals for Superkombat with Eurosport, CBS and Fight Now TV.

Diamant stated, “My love for action films genre spans over four decades, having made more than 85 titles that brought on to the silver screen action heroes that are now icons in popular culture. It is not hard to be inspired by the potential for new stories that a joint venture with SK Team and Talent could bring to new audiences around the world.”

Milburn added, “The potential to bring ‘fantasy to reality’ and help enhance the outreach of SK through films and TV programs is extremely exciting to both us and our financiers and we are pleased to help take SK to its next level of global Superkombat fighting.”