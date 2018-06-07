Channel 4 surveillence format Hunted is being remade in France after local broadcaster RMC Découverte struck a deal with Endemol Shine. The superindie’s Endemol Shine France will produce 12-part series Escape: 21 Jours pour Disparaitre to air later this year. The show, which was also remade in the U.S. by CBS, sees groups of ordinary people go on the run with little cash and limited ability to contact their network of friends and family. The contestants are pursued by a team of highly skilled, professional investigators, including detectives, psychologists, and surveillance experts. The show was originally produced by Shine TV for the British broadcaster. Lisa Perrin, Endemol Shine Group’s CEO of Creative Networks says, “Since its UK launch in 2015 Hunted has become one of our most widely travelled and creatively fresh formats with a concept that has remained at the heart of the global zeitgeist, we can’t wait to see what France does with the series and if a brand-new group of fugitives will manage to evade the hunters.”

Love Nature, the joint venture between Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Networks, is launching a five-part natural history series from Oxford Scientific Films. The company is making Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs, co-produced in association with Positively, dog trainer Victoria Stilwell’s company, the series will reveal how dogs’ natural abilities are being harnessed in creative and beneficial ways by scientists, rescuers and the disadvantaged to improve lives, increase safety and maintain the health and biodiversity of our planet. Stilwell will narrate the series, which is shot in the U.S., UK, Europe and Africa. Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs will launch in the US on 4K digital streaming service Smithsonian Earth and via Love Nature’s 4K linear and international streaming platforms. Blue Ant International oversees global distribution. “Love Nature is committed to bringing audiences all over the world stories that will create an emotional connection between them and the stars of our series. What better way to establish this than by showcasing man’s best friend and revealing how their innate skills and intuition can make a big impact on the world,” said Carlyn Staudt, EVP, Love Nature Programming & Development.

The Australian government is putting $9M towards a new film and TV studio in the city of Brisbane. Queensland’s state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, this week in LA as part of a trade mission to the U.S., described the proposed facility as a “fit-for-purpose studio for small film and television productions.” On the LA leg of her trip, Palaszczuk has met the likes of Disney, Netflix and Technicolor. Major studios in Australia include the Village Roadshow facility in Queensland’s Gold Coast and Fox’s studios in Sydney.