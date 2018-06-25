Hulu and Viacom, which have had previous deals for shows including South Park, announced a comprehensive new agreement to bring hundreds of series episodes and 20-plus films to the streaming service.

The new library deal makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to full libraries of series including Daria, Nathan for You, My Super Sweet 16 and The New Edition Story

A collection of 11 series from Nickelodeon networks and more than 20 films to Hulu. Among the available titles are Big Time Rush, School of Rock, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Hunter Street, Make It Pop, Every Witch Way and WITS Academy.

Also returning to Hulu will be hit series Alvinnnn!!! and the Chipmunks, Kung Fu Panda and Penguins of Madagascar.

“The new deal is part of Hulu’s commitment to expanding its library with programming for the whole family,” the company said in its official announcement. “More series and films from Nickelodeon will continue to roll out throughout the year.”

Viacom has promised to launch a stand-alone OTT service by the end of 2018 but has offered few details about it. That initiative comes as Disney is pulling its titles from Netflix in advance of launching its own direct-to-consumer service by the end of 2019.

Hulu’s strategic direction and ownership is hanging in the balance as Comcast and Disney battle for control of 21st Century Fox. The streaming service is currently 30%-owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Disney and Fox, with WarnerMedia owning the remaining 10%. Having a majority owner — the likely outcome of the Fox hunt — should bring changes to Hulu as it competes with Netflix and Amazon in the U.S. SVOD market.

