Hulu has handed a pilot order to another drama project from Warren Littlefield, executive producer of the streaming network’s Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale.

Written by Josh Corbin (StartUp) and to be directed by BAFTA-nominated Jonathan Van Tulleken (Off Season), Reprisal hails from A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company. It’s a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Corbin executive produces with Littlefield and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen.

Reprisal, which had been in the works for a while, joins Hulu’s recently ordered comedy pilot Kansas City. The company also has comedy pilot Search and Destroy from Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein and Annapurna Television. The streamer opted not to move forward earlier this year with its last two drama pilots in contention, Locke & Key, which is closing a deal at Netflix, and Crash and Burn.

Corbin’s writing credits include StartUp and Quantum Break.

Van Tulleken received a BAFTA nomination for his supernatural thriller short Off Season, which is in pre-production as a feature film starring Jon Hamm, with Van Tulleken writing and directing. His other directing credits include FX’s Trust and British comedy series Gap Year and The Aliens.

Littlefield also is an executive producer on FX’s Emmy-winning limited series Fargo, which is scheduled to begin production on Season 4 in 2019.