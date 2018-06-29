Brittany Hveem has been promoted to Head of Business Affairs at Hulu, running biz affairs for all development and production deals related to its originals and managing business affairs strategy, policy and procedure.

She had been its biz affairs director, overseeing efforts for Hulu’s most recent original series orders including drama Looking For Alaska, limited series Four Weddings and a Funeral, comedy Ramy and the Reese Witherspoon-Kerry Washington limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

Hveem will continue to report to SVP & General Counsel Chadwick Ho.

Before joining Hulu in 2016, Hveem served as VP Business Affairs for Warner Horizon Television and was previously was Counsel at ABC Studios. She also currently serves on the Los Angeles Chapter Board of Step Up.