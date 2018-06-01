Hulu has announced a sweeping reorganization today that displaced Chief Content Officer Joel Stillerman and two other executives in a broad realignment of its business. As the streaming service positions itself for the next wave of growth, Hulu said it will reorganize into four groups — subscriber journey, technology & products, content and advertising — and bring in new leadership to oversee some units.

Stillerman is leaving Hulu after being recruited just a year ago from AMC to expand the service’s original slate. Also departing with the reorganization are SVP Partnerships & Distribution Tim Connolly and SVP Experience Ben Smith, while SVP Content Craig Erwich, who led Hulu’s transition from low-budget programming to such ambitious, high-end dramas as The Handmaid’s Tale, will oversee original programming.

The reorganization comes as Hulu looks to maintain its growth after hitting the 20 million subscriber mark. The service will need to hold its own if Disney succeeds in its bid to acquire most of Fox’s assets — including its 30% stake in the streaming service jointly managed by Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal and Time Warner. Disney would gain a controlling stake in Hulu, which would exist side-by-side with its two other direct-to-consumer services, ESPN+ and a forthcoming Disney-branded offering.

Hulu’s content business will be reorganized into two groups: original programming, and a content partnerships group that combines content licensing and acquisition for Hulu’s live TV and subscription-video-on-demand services. Hulu said it is conducting a search for a head of the new content partnerships group and is eliminating the chief content officer role.

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell will assume responsibility for acquiring, engaging and retaining subscribers for Hulu’s on-demand and Live TV services.

Under the data and analytics group, Hulu appointed former Walmart SVP Jaya Kolhatkar to the newly created executive management role of Chief Data Officer, where she’ll focus on customer intelligence. The streaming service also named TiVo’s former COO, Dan Phillips, as its new Chief Technology Officer, where he’ll be responsible for aligning Hulu’s technical and product strategies with the company’s overall business objectives. He succeeds Tian Lim, who left last year to join Google.

Hulu’s Advertising Sales group will continue reporting to SVP Ad Sales Peter Naylor as the team tracks toward its most successful Upfront yet, ramps up its focus on new advertising products and innovative integrations, and prepares to begin selling dynamically inserted ads in Hulu’s Live TV service.

“By adding new expertise and capabilities to our executive ranks and creating greater alignment around our customers, we are positioning Hulu to grow more rapidly, innovate more quickly and connect consumers even more deeply with the content they love,” said Hulu CEO Randy Freer.