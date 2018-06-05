Hugh Dane, a veteran character actor who recurred as Hank the security guard on NBC’s The Office among dozens of film and TV credits has died. He was 75. Series star Rainn Wilson confirmed the news on social media, but no details were available.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

Hank was the head of security at the Scranton, PA, branch of paper-supply company Dunder Mifflin — and the clip above proves what Wilson’s Dwight Schrute thought of him. He appeared in 22 episodes of the Emmy-winning U.S. version of the series, spanning its entire nine-season run from 2005-13.

Dane got a late start in show business, launching his career with a two-part episode on NBC’s Hunter in 1990. He went on to guest on a slew of popular TV shows during the ’90s including Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Boy Meets World and Martin, along with a recurring role on Fox’s Charles S. Dutton comedy Roc.

After appearing in a series of films late that decade and into the 2000s, Dane guested on other poipular series including The West Wing, Monk, New Girl, Hart of Dixie and The Steve Harvey Show.

At the turned of the decade, he had small roles in a pair of popular raunchy film comedies: Little Fockers (2010) and Bridesmaids (2011) — both of which grossed more than $285M worldwide.

His most recent credits include The Carmichael Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm and two episodes of The Mayor.