The 72nd annual Tony Awards honoring the year’s best on Broadway are set for Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York, airing on CBS and hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Here’s how to catch all the action.

The three-hour CBS broadcast will air live on the East Coast at 8 PM ET, but is tape delayed in the West so will air at 8 PM PT. Live streaming will also be available in select markets via the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS, of course, has aired the Tonys every year since 1978, and just re-upped a deal that will see the show stay on the network through 2026. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment return as executive producers of the broadcast, and Weiss will direct for a 19th consecutive year.

In New York, NY1’s On Stage will offer up its annual coverage with an exclusive two-hour “Live Red Carpet to the Tonys” special, hosted by Frank DiLella and 2011 Tony winner Nikki M. James beginning at 5:30 PM ET. It will include live interviews with presenters, performers and nominees. with NY1 reporter Stephanie Simon and Nordstrom senior fashion director Shannon Schafer providing style commentary; Nordstrom returns as the red carpet sponsor for a fourth year. (NY1 airs on channels 1 and 200 on Spectrum, and on Altice systems on channels 98 and 8.) The special will also stream on TonyAwards.com.

Overseas, organizers the American Theatre Wing and the Fremantle Corporation have partnered to bring the awards show to Canada (via Bell’s CTV); Australia (Foxtel’s Arena); New Zealand (Sky Network Arts Channel); China (BestTV and Tencent Video); Japan (WOWOW); Latin America, Central and South America (Pramer’s Film & Arts via AMC); and the UK (BBC Radio 2). The broadcast will also be available on Armed Forces Network Television outside the U.S.

Online, viewers can catch an exclusive Tonys red carpet pre-show on the Tony Awards on CBS show page on beginning at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT. It will feature celebrity arrivals and interviews, hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Denny Directo. The page will also feature exclusive clips throughout the night.

The Tonys are also repping the hastags #TonyAwards, #TonyAwards2018 and #ThisIsBroadway on their official handles on Twitter and Instagram. Snapchat will feature Our Story coverage on the Discover page from the red carpet and behind the scenes, as well as Filters over Radio City Music Hall.

The Tony org will also keep the Twitter and Instagram pages (@TheTonyAwards) fresh.

This year’s ceremony comes ahead of musicals Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants leading the field with 12 nominations apiece. The American debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child paced new plays with 10 nominations, and the revival of Angels in America had a strong showing with 11 nominations — the most in Tony history for a play.

Sunday’s broadcast will includes special performances by Bruce Springsteen and career honors bestowed on Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Among other tributes: Melody Herzfeld, the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be honored for Excellence in Theatre Education.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.