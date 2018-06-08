EXCLUSIVE: We will likely find out a lot more about the mystery character Gabriel Maddox, who was revealed in the recent Season 4 finale of How To Get Away with Murder. Actor Rome Flynn, who played the role, has been promoted to a series regular on the ABC thriller drama’s upcoming fifth season.

Per standard Shondaland practice, no details about Maddox’s storyline are being revealed. In the Season 4 finale, we saw him show up at Middleton College signing up for law school. In an ominous sign, we heard Frank (Charlie Weber), also there for the tour, say about Gabriel on the phone, “The fun is over, her kid’s here,” but we don’t know who Frank called. That is a big mystery for next season.

Flynn is coming off winning a Best Younger Actor Daytime Emmy Award for his role as Zende Forrester Dominguez on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful two months ago. He will next be seen in YouTube Red’s The Thinning: New World Order and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Funeral.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, Weiner Management and Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs.