EXCLUSIVE: The stoner classic How High is getting a sequel. MTV has teamed up with Universal 1440 Entertainment for a non-theatrical movie followup to the 2001 Universal comedy feature, which starred Method Man and Redman.

In the update, written by Artie Johann and Shawn Ries (Family Guy), two young but business-savvy stoners embark on a pot-filled odyssey through Atlanta to find their missing weed, only to uncover a vast government conspiracy.

Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, which develops and produces live-action and animated non-theatrical projects directly for distribution in all media, will act as the studio on the film, slated to shoot in Atlanta in late summer.

Shauna Garr, who was a producer on the original movie, is executive producing. Executives in charge of production at MTV are Morgana Rosenberg, Josh Vodnoy and Jason Goldberg.

The 2001 How High movie, written by Dustin Lee Abraham and directed by Jesse Dylan, starred Redman and Method Man as two underachieving pot smokers who, after smoking a batch of marijuana they had fertilized with the ashes of their deceased friend, ace their college exams and end up at Harvard University. Here is a trailer: