It is ironic that Netflix chose to release first-look images from the upcoming sixth and final season of House Of Cards during the Tony Awards, hosted last year by the series’ former star Kevin Spacey.

A year later, Netflix is ushering a rebooted eight-episode final season of its flagship drama without Spacey, who was let go over sexual misconduct allegations. It is led by co-star Robin Wright as the US President, who is joined by major new cast additions Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear and Cody Fern.

They join fellow returning HoC cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The abbreviated sixth will “bring closure of the show for fans” and bring back to work some 2,000 people in the Baltimore area whose livelihoods depend on the show, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in December. Previous HoC seasons consisted of 13 episodes each. Production on Season 6 was suspended after the first allegations against Spacey surfaced in late October.

House of Cards executive producers are Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher​, Joshua Donen​, Dana Brunetti​, Eric Roth​, Michael Dobbs​ and Andrew Davies​. The series was created by Beau Willimon​ and is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth, with MRC as the studio, for Netflix.

See the first images above and below.