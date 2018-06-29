Amazon has released the first photos from Homecoming, its high-profile psychological thriller series starring Julia Roberts and directed by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail. Have a look below.

Amazon made a straight-to-series two-season order for Homecoming nearly a year ago, amid a very competitive situation. Here’s the logline: Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney co-star in the series created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and based on the popular fictional podcast. IT will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the fall.

Here are the first-look photos: