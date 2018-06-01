Hallmark Channel has abruptly parted ways with Home & Family co-host Mark Steines. The Crown Media Family Networks cable channel posted a statement on its Twitter account late Thursday.

“Today Hallmark Channel has parted ways with Mark Steines as the co-host of the network’s lifestyle series ‘Home & Family,’” the statement reads. “We are extremely grateful to Mark for his incredible work and wish him all the best success in his future endeavors.”

Hallmark Channel

Details surrounding Steines’ sudden exit are not yet known. Deadline has reached out to Hallmark Channel and Steines’ representative for comment.

Steines had co-hosted the daily lifestyle show since 2012. Before that, he was co-host of Entertainment Tonight for a decade.

The two-time Emmy-nominated series currently is airing its sixth season. Debbie Matenopoulos, who has co-hosted the show with Steines, now is listed as the sole host on the network’s press site.

The lifestyle show features advice and information from experts at the top of their fields and help viewers achieve goals from everyday tasks to once-in-a-lifetime events. In addition to celebrity interviews, the series features segments on cooking, DIY, health and beauty, fitness, gardening, pet care, finances and parenting among other topics.

Series guests have included Venus Williams, Carol Burnett, Kathy Bates, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Geller, Kristin Davis, Jane Lynch, Guy Fieri, Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, Marisa Tomei and Bindi Irwin and family, among others.