Corey Lewandowski is facing the fire and the fury from social media after he mocked a 10-year-girl with down syndrome being separated from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Fox News panel Tuesday.
While Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas was discussing his views on the family separation policy that has been making headlines as of late, he brought up the aforementioned 10-year-old girl and Lewandowski interrupted with a “womp, womp” to which Petkanas responded with outrage “How dare you!”
Like Petkanas, there were many from the Hollywood community that expressed there opinions about Lewandowski’s choice words about the situation. Actress Ellen Page and One Day at a Time co-creator Mike Royce retweeted video and stories of the incident.
Anna Kendrick was short with her response, calling Lewandowski a “piece of sh*t” and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said, “This is who Trump has sticking up for him, and how.”
Writer-producer Ben Wexler said, “This man, Corey Lewandowski, shouldn’t be able to leave his house without being punched in the face.”
Read more reactions below.