Corey Lewandowski is facing the fire and the fury from social media after he mocked a 10-year-girl with down syndrome being separated from her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Fox News panel Tuesday.

While Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas was discussing his views on the family separation policy that has been making headlines as of late, he brought up the aforementioned 10-year-old girl and Lewandowski interrupted with a “womp, womp” to which Petkanas responded with outrage “How dare you!”

Like Petkanas, there were many from the Hollywood community that expressed there opinions about Lewandowski’s choice words about the situation. Actress Ellen Page and One Day at a Time co-creator Mike Royce retweeted video and stories of the incident.

Anna Kendrick was short with her response, calling Lewandowski a “piece of sh*t” and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn said, “This is who Trump has sticking up for him, and how.”

Writer-producer Ben Wexler said, “This man, Corey Lewandowski, shouldn’t be able to leave his house without being punched in the face.”

Read more reactions below.

Corey Lewandowski, you are a piece of shit. https://t.co/0XeGkev2bW — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 20, 2018

"Today I heard about a ten year old girl with Down syndrome that was taken from her mother and put into a cage."

"Womp womp" – Corey Lewandowski, @CLewandowski_

This is who Trump has sticking up for him, and how. https://t.co/nRfL8g2n3U — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 20, 2018

This man, Corey Lewandowski, shouldn’t be able to leave his house without being punched in the face https://t.co/gcy5IuZIzT — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 20, 2018

I can't believe Corey Lewandowski mocked a disabled child, didn't he learn from the president to never mock the disabled until they're an adult? — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 20, 2018

Oh my lord. What have we become? Corey Lewandowski MOCKED a ten yr. old with Down Syndrome who was taken from her mother. Talk about a special place in hell. Where is the @gop? Retweet this until they’re forced to look at themselves. https://t.co/hHzDjMxsY4 — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 20, 2018