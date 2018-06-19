Refresh for updates Adam Scott, co-star of the Fox sitcom Ghosted, has added his voice to the growing opposition – both inside and outside the Fox entertainment family – against Fox News and what the actor calls the network’s “support for & blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse.”

The chorus of critics has been expanding steadily today since director Paul Feig (20th Century Fox’s Spy, The Heat), Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane, director Judd Apatow and Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan spoke out against the cable news network’s coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, specifically the separation of migrant families at the border.

Last night, FNC host Laura Ingraham called child detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border “summer camps.”

As a ⁦FOX employee I’m disgusted by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ and their support for & blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse. https://t.co/r6gkqHQDzq — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 19, 2018

Apatow has called on “employees of all of Fox” to “speak up.”

You would never see a story like this on @FoxNews under any circumstances. It is a propaganda arm of the administration and we all should be aware that the Murdoch family supports the brutality and corruption of the President. Let’s all speak up! Employees of all of Fox too! https://t.co/MwdJ0jh4hf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2018

Here is a sampling of other social media posts on the subject. Deadline will update as others arrive…

Bravo. But, just that topic? It's been rather a hell hole for many years, when reporting on….everything. — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) June 19, 2018

Thank you, @SteveLevitan. I’d hope more people on the creative side of things who are financially able to do this would follow suit. As a content creator I’ve done work for Fox in the past, but will no longer until @FoxNews becomes a source of actual news, conservative or not. https://t.co/2C0qNQ60op — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 19, 2018

I’m starting to think trump could kill five (not six) million Jews and Fox News would be like “Okay STOP with the Hitler comparisons!!” — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 19, 2018

Two smart guys. Fox entertainment talent say they're 'disgusted' and 'embarrassed' over Fox News – NBC News https://t.co/HOcsKaoJtB — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) June 19, 2018

It's about frigging time that the folks who make entertainment shows for Fox are trying to make their news coverage accountable to the truth. They could never have paid me enough to work for the Murdochs. — Ira Deutchman (@nyindieguy) June 19, 2018

Thank you Steve. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) June 19, 2018

BRAVO!!!!! Thank you @SteveLevitan for standing up! — Jason Dottley (@JasonDottley) June 19, 2018