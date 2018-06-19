Refresh for updates Adam Scott, co-star of the Fox sitcom Ghosted, has added his voice to the growing opposition – both inside and outside the Fox entertainment family – against Fox News and what the actor calls the network’s “support for & blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse.”
The chorus of critics has been expanding steadily today since director Paul Feig (20th Century Fox’s Spy, The Heat), Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane, director Judd Apatow and Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan spoke out against the cable news network’s coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, specifically the separation of migrant families at the border.
Last night, FNC host Laura Ingraham called child detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border “summer camps.”
Apatow has called on “employees of all of Fox” to “speak up.”
Here is a sampling of other social media posts on the subject. Deadline will update as others arrive…