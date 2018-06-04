EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, UK producer and financier Hindsight Media, backer of The King’s Speech and BBC TV series Wolf Hall, has acquired horror pitch Saci by A Christmas Prince scribe Nate Atkins.

Based on a well-known character from Brazilian folklore, the “Saci” is the spirit of an Afro-Brazilian slave boy who ripped his leg off to free himself from chains. The character, often depicted as one-legged, with holes in the palms of his hands and wearing a magical red cap that enables him to disappear and reappear wherever he wishes, has spawned books, comics and songs in Brazil.

Atkins is developing the story. Jon Kanak (Slumber), who reps Atkins, will produce alongside Hindsight Media. Rodrigo Brandao will executive produce. Atkins is currently working on the Netflix rom-com sequel A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and the horror reboot Pumpkinhead for producer Peter Block. Previous credits include A Christmas Prince and Donnie Darko sequel S. Darko.

UK financier Prescience was rebranded as Hindsight last year with James Swarbrick as CEO and Tim Smith (The King’s Speech) as chairman. The film, TV and games financier runs EIS fund Hindsight Media and mezzanine fund H2 with fellow UK financier Head Gear. Recent investments include the Lea Seydoux-Ewan McGregor sci-fi pic Zoe, Disney dog movie Patrick starring Ed Skrein, and Liam Hemsworth action-drama Killerman. Previous investments include Oscar-winner The King’s Speech, The Guard and A Street Cat Named Bob as well as hit TV drama Wolf Hall. Manager and producer Kanak is also working with the company on sci-fi pitch Anima.