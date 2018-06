Former HFPA president Lorenzo Soria has been elected chair of the Board of Directors for the group that co-produces the Golden Globe Awards.

Also elected to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2018-19 board today were Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Ruben Nepales, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros and Yoram Kahana (Alternate).

The nonprofit group was founded in 1943 as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association by entertainment journalists representing world media in Hollywood.