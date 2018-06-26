EXCLUSIVE: Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar, who will next be seen leading the Peter Jackson-produced Mortal Engines, has joined the slate of guest stars for Amazon’s The Romanoffs. The anthology series is Matthew Weiner’s followup to his Emmy-winning Mad Men and is set to debut this year on Amazon Prime. Hilmar is playing Ondine, an elegant figure capable of malice, in the episode entitled “The One That Holds Everything.”

Created, written, directed and exec produced by Weiner, The Romanoffs is set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. The cast includes Diane Lane, Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Feild, Janet Montgomery and Paul Reiser.

In what’s shaping up to be a busy time for Hilmar, she’s starring as fugitive assassin Hester Shaw in Universal’s highly-anticipated Mortal Engines releasing in December. The movie is directed by Christian Rivers and adapted from the book series by Philip Reeve that’s set in a future world where Earth’s cities roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever-diminishing resources. Jackson and Fran Walsh are producing and co-wrote the screenplay with their Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit collaborator Philippa Boyens.

Hilmar’s other credits include Brad Siberling’s An Ordinary Man, Baltasar Kormakur’s The Oath and Starz’ Da Vinci’s Demons. She’s repped by 42, CAA and Management 360.