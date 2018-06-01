Paramount Network has opted not to move forward with its Heathers reboot, Deadline has confirmed. The new Heathers was initially scheduled to premiere March 7, but was delayed out of respect to the victims, families and others affected by the deadly shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, which claimed 17 lives. The premiere was later set for July 10.

Paramount Network’s decision was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The satirical reboot of the 1980s cult film is set at a high school and contains violent scenes. The network “didn’t feel comfortable” airing the series, given the current climate, according to THR.

The original film, written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann, centered on Veronica (Winona Ryder) and her rebel boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) and their trials and tribulations dealing with the social order in high school.

The new Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series set in the present day with “good girl” Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of “Heathers.” The reboot starred Grace Victoria Cox, Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Mathews and James Scully.

Jason Micallef (Butter), who wrote the pilot script, was to serve as executive producer and showrunner, and Leslye Headland (Sleeping with Other People) directed and was an executive producer on the pilot. Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi executive produced for Lakeshore Entertainment.