HBO has ordered The Gray Area with Charlamagne Tha God, a series of four interview specials hosted by the radio and TV personality. The first of the hourlong specials is set to debut later this year.

Guy Code alum Charlamagne Tha God will executive produce The Gray Area with Karen Kinney. Currently there is no information on the guests and topics Charlamagne Tha God plans to tackle in the specials.

Charlamagne Tha God is co-host of the nationally syndicated hip-hop iHeartRadio program, The Breakfast Club. In addition to Guy Code, his TV credits include Guy Court, Girl Code and Uncommon Sense — all on MTV2. He is repped by KK Entertainment, ICM partners and attorney Loan Dang.