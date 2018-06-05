UPDATED with more details: Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges this morning at New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, a week after a grand jury charged him. His bail had already been set at $1 million.

Outside the courthouse on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan throngs of media, paparazzi and protesters gathered as Weinstein arrived wearing a dark suit and a tie.

The hearing lasted about a half-hour, with Weinstein answering all questions posted to him with “Yes.” He is next scheduled to appear September 20.

Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The not guilty plea had been expected; his primary lawyer Benjamin Brafman said in the hearing that his client “intends to vigorously fight these charges.”

After surrendering himself to the NYPD on May 25 after months of investigation, the much accused Weinstein was arrested and charged with two counts of rape (one involving force) as well as a criminal sexual act in the first degree, for alleged assaults against two women that occurred in 2013 and 2004.

The grand jury charges supersede that matter, with the same charges in the indictment that came down May 30.

NEW: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives at courthouse, ignores questions ahead of arraignment on rape charges. https://t.co/aVjNzVDur5 pic.twitter.com/S9AWBkY5kG — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2018

