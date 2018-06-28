The Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has set a West Coast premiere for fall 2019 at San Francisco’s Curran theatre. The staging will mark the fourth production of the play following London, New York and a planned engagement for Melbourne, Australia.

The San Francisco production will mark a collaboration between the Curran and Ambassador Theatre Group, with ATG leading the operation of the theatre during the production’s run.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, who announced the production, said in a joint statement, “The beautiful and historic Curran in San Francisco is the perfect theatre for the next North American company of Cursed Child. We are delighted that ATG and Carole Shorenstein Hays have worked their magic to provide the ideal West Coast home for the production.”

Said Shorenstein Hays, “The Bay Area is where cutting-edge culture meets cutting-edge technology, so this wonderful example of riveting storytelling and first-of-its-kind stage magic has found its ideal home in our great city. My family and I are filled with joy thinking about all the audiences coming to San Francisco to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – particularly first-time and young theatergoers, who have always been a core part of our mission.”

Information on performance dates, purchasing tickets, casting and further details will be announced in the coming months.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

This year’s Broadway premiere at New York’s Lyric Theatre became the most awarded show of the season, including six Tony Awards (including Best Play) and five Drama Desk Awards, among others. The play currently is in its third year of performances in London, and the Melbourne production is planned for early 2019.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.