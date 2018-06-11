EXCLUSIVE: Discovery is doing some dangerous work this summer. The cable net has set a July 31 premiere date for Hard to Kill, a new docuseries that sees an MMA fighter/military man tackling some of the toughest job ever. Watch a promo above.

The show features Tim Kennedy, an active Green Beret and Special Forces sniper who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other global hotspots. His job is to put a spotlight on some unsung heroes of the American workforce.

Here’s the Hard to Kill logline: Each day, there are countless men and women across the United States who take on some of the most risky and extreme jobs imaginable. Tim is ready to put himself in their shoes. Whether he’s triggering avalanches at dizzying altitudes with high explosives, protecting a cowboy from a 2,000-pound bull or traveling to the Mojave Desert to push the boundaries of modern flight, Tim works with experts in each field to learn the grit, dedication, and hard work it takes to do some of the most dangerous jobs in the world, where one mistake can be deadly.

At the end of each training, Tim will put the skills he learned to the test to see if he truly has what it takes to accomplish the jobs of everyday heroes. Regardless of the outcome, Tim will walk away with a greater respect for those that push the limits and put their lives on the line.

Karga 7 Pictures produces Hard to Kill, and its Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson, Jason Wolf, and Chris Bray executive producers alongside Discovery Channel’s Russ McCarroll.