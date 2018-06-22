EXCLUSIVE: Former The King of Queens star Victor Williams is returning to multi-camera comedy and to CBS as a series regular opposite Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West in the network’s new series Happy Together, from writers Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl, The Late Late Show With James Corden executive producer Ben Winston and pop star Harry Styles.

Williams will play Gerald, Claire’s (West) father and Peter’s (Wayans) father-in-law, a former doctor who, with his wife Bonnie (also a former doctor), is fully enjoying retirement. He replaces Tim Meadows, who played the role in the pilot but was in first position to The Goldbergs spin-off, which was picked up to series by ABC.

CBS

Written by McAuliffe and Earl and directed by Phill Lewis, Happy Together was inspired by a time when Winston and Styles lived together. It revolves around Peter (Wayans) and Claire (West), a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.

Cast also includes Felix Mallard, Stephnie Weir and Chris Parnell.

McAuliffe and Earl executive produce with Winston via Fulwell 73, Styles and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry.

Williams co-starred as Deacon, Doug’s (Kevin James) co-worker and best friend on all nine seasons of The King of Queens, which aired on CBS from 1998-2007. He had stayed mostly on the drama side since, with major arcs on The Affair, Sneaky Pete and CBS’ NYC 22 and also guest starred on CBS’ Bull and Madam Secretary and The Good Wife. He’s repped by Cornerstone Talent Agency and Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates.