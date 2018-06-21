We’re hearing that Universal’s M. Night Shyamalan Unbreakable and Split sequel Glass and Blumhouse’s Halloween are both headed to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con next month.

Both titles dropped trailers at CinemaCon in April with Jamie Lee Curtis showing up for Halloween and Shyamalan and Glass cast Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson on stage. Halloween is a Blumhouse title, while Jason Blum is a producer on Glass.

SDCC is an old stomping ground for the thespian aka Nick Fury, while Curtis has traveled to the fanboy confab in recent years for Fox’s Scream Queens. Producer Jason Blum and Shyamalan were at SDCC in 2015 screening their first collaboration together, The Visit, which was met with an enthusiastic response. We’re hearing that Glass will not be screening at Comic-Con, which runs from July 19-22.

Glass follows Willis’ David Dunn, a security guard who tracks down McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has 24 personalities

“Eighteen years ago I had this idea: What if comic books were based on reality? I tried to tell the story of superheros in the real world with David Dunn (in Unbreakable),” Shyamalan told exhibitors at CinemaCon, “Then two years ago, I got another crazy notion: What if the afflictions and disorders that everyone in society thinks make a person bad were actually gifts? And I created the origin story for an anarchist who could be good or bad.”

Halloween is a cool, auteurish sequel to the long-lived franchise that began in 1978. Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who this time around confronts killer Michael Myers four decades later. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride penned the modern take on the franchise. They’re both exec producing with Green directing. John Carpenter and Curtis are also named as EPs. Blum produced Halloween.

Halloween opens on Oct. 19 while Glass shatters in theaters on Jan. 18, MLK Weekend next year. Universal is releasing both titles.