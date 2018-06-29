Sony is putting together some Oscar favorites for the latest adaption to Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic novel, Little Women. Greta Gerwig, who received critical acclaim for her directorial debut feature, Lady Bird, including an Oscar nom for Best Picture and Directing, is set to adapt and direct Little Women, which could potentially feature a big cast. Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Emma Stone along with Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh are in talks to join the feature, which is under Sony’s Columbia Pictures label.

Little Women centers on the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, on their journey to womanhood, guided by their Marmee. The novel, which is loosely based Alcott and her three sisters, has gone through numerous adaptations.

Amy Pascal is producing the project with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for the studio.

Variety was first to break the news.