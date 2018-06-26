Universal has set a November 21 release date for Green Book, the Participant/DreamWorks comic road trip movie starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali and directed by Peter Farrelly. The studio’s Steve Carell-starrer Welcome to Marwen, which had been on that date, now moves to December 21, the Friday before Christmas.

In the true story Green Book, Mortensen plays Tony Lip, an Italian-American bouncer with a seventh-grade education who is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South in 1962. They must rely on the “Negro Motorist Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African Americans on the Mason-Dixon line. Linda Cardellini co-stars.

The studio dropped the trailer for the Robert Zemeckis-directed Welcome to Marwen last week. Based on the 2010 documentary Marwencol, it centers on Mark Hogancamp (Carell), who survives a vicious assault by a group of “Nazi thugs” that wipes away all of his memories and leaves him physically shattered. Instead of giving up, he put together pieces from his old and new life and meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic.

Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Falk Hentschel and Janelle Monae co star in Imagemovers film presented by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures.

Green Book will open the day before Thanksgiving, a huge date for movies with the opening of big-time franchise properties Creed II and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 as well as Otto Bathurst’s iteration of Robin Hood with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx and the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Second Act.

Welcome to Marwen will be in the company box office draws on Dec. 21 including Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, DC’s Aquaman, the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, and Holmes and Watson, the comedic take of Sherlock Holmes starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.