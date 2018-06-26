Grammy-seeking recording artists just got some ever-so-slight good news today, as the Recording Academy has upped the number of nominations in such major awards categories as record, song and album of the year, as well as best new artist categories. The number of nominees will jump from five to eight, effective immediately for the 61st Grammy Awards set for 2019 in Los Angeles.

In a statement explaining the rule change, Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow said, “Throughout the year, we team up with music people across all genres and disciplines to consider revisions and subsequently make amendments to our rules and entry guidelines to ensure we’re keeping up with our ever-changing industry and meeting the needs of music creators. This creates more opportunities for a wider-range of recognition in these important categories and gives more flexibility to our voters when having to make the often challenging decisions about representing excellence and the best in music for the year. We look forward to celebrating all of our nominees when they are announced later this year.”

The 2018 Grammys were marked by complaints over the low number of, in particular, female nominees. In May, the Academy Trustees ratified the changes.

The expansion of eligible nominees comes a decade after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences doubled its best picture nominees from five to up to 10.