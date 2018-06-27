EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 alumna Grace Park is returning to series television as one of the leads in the ensemble cast of ABC’s new drama series A Million Little Things. She will play Katherine, replacing Anne Son who played the role in the pilot.

Park is another well known TV name joining a star-studded cast that includes David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene.

ABC

Written by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

Park’s Katherine is living the plight of every working mother. A loving mom, she’s juggling being the parent she wants to be with her very successful legal career. And there’s a frustration that comes from feeling like being good at one requires compromising the other. When she married Eddie (Giuntoli), he was a successful musician. But now that she’s the sole provider, Katherine is the one who has to be the rock star.

Nash executive produces the series with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. James Griffiths is the director on the pilot and an executive producer.

This is Park’s first TV series role since her seven-season stint on Hawaii Five-0 as Kono. Park was one of the original cast members of the popular CBS drama, which she, along with Daniel Dae Kim, departed last summer in a highly publicized exit.

Before that Park co-starred on Syfy’s hit drama Battlestar Galactica. She is repped by Tyman Stewart at The Characters Agency and Francis Okwu at Capstone Talent Management.