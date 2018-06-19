After earning a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes from 25 critics, the team behind Gotti have decided that they’re not going to take it anymore, and dropped a social media ad lashing back at those who even dare possess a sour opinion about their movie which the New York Post called “the worst mob movie of all-time”.

A tweet posted last night on the Gotti handle read “Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself!”

The 16-second ad, which you can see below, says “Audiences loved Gotti…Critics put out the hit….Who Would You Trust More? Yourself or a Troll Behind a Keyboard.”

Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself! pic.twitter.com/K6a9jAO4UH — Gotti Film (@Gotti_Film) June 19, 2018

Gotti opened this weekend to a lackluster $1.7M at 503 theaters, with MoviePass reportedly fueling 40% of that figure (they took a low seven figure stake in the $10M indie pic at CinemaCon). While we’ve heard that the New York markets fared well with Gotti this past weekend, there weren’t any private or public audience exit polls conducted by CinemaScore or ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak. While CinemaScore polls all titles in 1,000-plus theatrical release, they are often hired privately by indie distributors to survey moviegoers on limited releases. If the grades are high enough, the distributor will then run those grades in TV spots and release them to the press. That didn’t happen here with Gotti.

In the old days before social media (we’re talking the 1990s), it was common for a movie’s TV spot to include positive audience reactions. Typically these spots aired after a film’s opening weekend and showed moviegoers on camera praising how much they enjoyed a particular movie. Perhaps that would have been a better tactic for team Gotti if they were trying to change the conversation.

Of those film reviewers who watched the movie, 14 of them classified as top critics by Rotten Tomatoes, some of them have nice things to say about John Travolta’s performance. But overall, they feel Gotti is a redundant mob film in the post Sopranos age, and glorifies the late treacherous NYC crime boss.

Vertical Entertainment reports that Gotti made $195K yesterday, -55% from Sunday’s $436K, however, it’s not clear how much MoviePass reps of last night’s figure. Typically, midweek is big for MoviePass customers, who pay $9.95 a month to see a movie each day.